Increased law enforcement presence aims to prevent dangerous driving on I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you travel Interstate 16 in or out of Savannah, you know how busy it can be.
Troopers, police, and sheriff’s deputies announced Tuesday a new get-tough stance on dangerous driving.
State troopers and others who patrol this part of Interstate 16 say it’s already a dangerous stretch of road before the construction at Interstate 95 began. They say this crackdown is about preventing accidents and saving lives.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety announced a new effort to put more officers on the interstate from the Bulloch/Bryan County line into Savannah. They call the statistics “alarming.”
“This year alone, we’ve had 55 crashes and 2 fatalities, and that’s in the first 48 days of this year,” said Powell Harrelson, with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Their numbers say the traffic has gotten heavier and faster, and the wrecks have become more severe.
“We’ve had officers hurt, patrol cars totaled out, drivers life-flighted to the hospital, and we’ve had people killed,” Pooler Police Lt. Victor Tyson said.
Officers say they’ll be focus even more on speeding, aggressive driving, DUI and drivers using their phones among other dangers. They say they’ll issue tickets to deliver the message.
“This is not about revenue, people. This is about somebody’s life, people’s lives. And what’s the price tag that you could put on somebody’s life,” Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe said.
In the last four years, this 22 mile stretch has seen more than 1,700 crashes and 14 people killed.
They say this announcement is your warning. They’ll be writing citations as of Tuesday. They hope that will help save lives here and further down the road.
