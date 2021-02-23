New Georgia House plan calls for higher sports betting tax

Sports betting
By Associated Press | February 23, 2021 at 5:19 AM EST - Updated February 23 at 5:19 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia House panel is upping its ante on sports betting.

The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee earlier approved a bill that would legalize the practice and tax bookmakers’ profits at 14%. The committee on Monday approved a revised version that would tax profits at 20%. A competing Senate bill would tax profits at only 10%.

Republican Rep. Ron Stephens of Savannah, who is sponsoring the bill, has said previously that he wants a tax rate between 10% and 20%.

The bill mandates that the Georgia Lottery Corp. give licenses for sports betting. After companies pay winnings, the state would tax the rest.

Stephens estimated taxes would reap more than $30 million yearly for college scholarships and prekindergarten classes.

