Richmond Hill community remembers child killed after being hit by car

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill community is mourning after a 7-year-old was tragically killed while riding on his scooter.
It’s a nightmare being played over and over in Emily Ridley’s mind.
“I remember hearing, ‘A car, a car! Jack! A car!’ I already knew. As a mother and someone who’s in tune with their children, you just know.”
Her 7-year-old son, Jack, tragically killed after being hit by a car while riding his scooter. The very activity he so enjoyed doing with his older siblings.
“We hear like a scream and then a bang on the door.”
A neighbor, frantic trying to get help.
“I don’t know how I got from the front of my driveway to the scene on the road. I feel like I almost blacked out.”
Ridley, a former marine and military police officer knew she needed to apply her training and immediately began CPR on her son.
“I was looking for a heartbeat. Feeling, looking, listening. I felt like I had to do everything I could. I tried. You know, on the edge of the street just trying.”
Jack and his two siblings were riding down Brisbon Road heading to the park across the street on Friday evening when GSP Trooper Matthew Nelson says he was hit by a car from behind. Ridley says Jack died at the hospital and hours later, their lives changed forever.
“During that moment he had two brain hemorrhages and that’s what took his life.”
Ridley says Jack was goofy, a ball of energy and a beam of light. She recounts the moment right before the accident.
“He went down the sidewalk and did a little jump. I said, ‘Wow, buddy, you did a jump!’ I said, ‘Well just be careful okay?’ And then they all took off.”
Truly, Ridley says, a child with a heart of gold.
“It’s amazing to see just how much Jack impacted so many peoples’ lives.”
Ridley says she can’t thank the community enough for the support. A GoFundMe page for the family is being flooded with donations.
The family says they plan on working with the city to get more street lights or better speed enforcement on the main road. According to the GSP, the investigation is ongoing and at this point, there was no ‘criminal negligence’ on the driver’s part.
