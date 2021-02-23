Savannah Police looking for burglary suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking for Nathaniel Lewis, 41, a suspect wanted in connection with at least one burglary.
Lewis was allegedly involved in a burglary at a business along the 100 block of Montgomery Street on Feb. 21 according to a release from Savannah Police.
Lewis is 5′6″ and approximately 170 pounds. He is known to frequent the 4400 block of Caroline Drive.
Savannah Police detectives believe he may also be a suspect in other burglaries around the Savannah area.
Savannah Police are encouraging anyone with information about Lewis to call their tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
