S.C. transfers ownership in port project to Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A major development in the port project in Jasper County.
The state of South Carolina is handing its ownership of the project over to the county. A county councilmember says that means development can finally get going.
“Today, is the transfer of South Carolina’s ownership in the Jasper Ocean terminal site,” Jasper County Councilman Marty Sauls said.
South Carolina Port Authority sent the papers to Jasper County on Tuesday.
“Which would make Jasper County a 50 percent owner and Georgia Port Authority a 50 percent owner.”
Jasper County was able to obtain the property through an agreement made nearly a decade ago.
“Per the intergovernmental agreement that was established years ago, if they do not expeditiously develop the Jasper Ocean terminal, then the property rights are transferred to Jasper County. That’s what’s being done.”
The county believe South Carolina was willing to handover the property because they have focused their efforts on Charleston, S.C.
“We don’t believe they even anticipated future development of the Jasper Ocean Terminal.”
The county plans to work with the Georgia Ports Authority, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the private sector to bring the $5 billion development to the Lowcountry.
“It gives Jasper County an opportunity to make that a reality and work with our partners.”
The port is a 1500-acre piece of land that will be developed one section at a time.
There is no set time line on when we could see a groundbreaking at the ports, but the councilmember says this is a step in the right direction to bringing more industry to Jasper County.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.