Small pantry plays big role in supporting those in need in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fillin’ Station in Effingham County has been around for more than a decade, but still many haven’t heard of them.
“A lot of people don’t even realize we’re here. We’re kind of hidden,” said pantry coordinator Bobbie Secich.
But The Fillin’ Station is anything but new to town.
“We’ve been in existence for 11 years. Doesn’t seem like that but we have,” joked Secich.
During those 11 years they’ve seen highs, “we did 168-thousand pounds of food last year,” Secich says.
As well as lows, “I think the least we ever served is probably six when we were in Guyton years ago,” said volunteer Jerry Freyermuth.
But no matter the need, they’ve remained.
“We’re committed. We’re committed to making sure no one goes to bed hungry, especially a child,” said Secich.
But doing so, takes support.
“Financial help is a big thing. We spend 96 cents out of every dollar to purchase food,” Secich says.
Food which can help feed a family of four for an entire week.
But of course, distributing that food does take work.
“We can always use volunteers. You give us an hour we’re thrilled; you give us a day we’re thrilled,” said Secich.
So sure, they may not be as big as other pantries, or serve as many.
But perhaps it’s not about what they give or how much, but the comfort they provide, knowing they’ll be there even if you aren’t.
“Come see us. If you need us, we’re here,” Secich says.
The Fillin’ Station distributes food to Effingham County residents every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They are located at 1290 Highway 119 in Springfield.
For more information on volunteering or donating you can call them at (912) 772-3478 or email them at fillin.station09@gmail.com
