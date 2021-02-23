Tuesday: Sunshine rules the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Clouds have moved offshore and dry weather, once again, rules our local forecast. Temperatures are cooling across the area as much cooler air filters in from the north and west this morning.
Temperatures are coldest - in the low and mid-40s - further inland, but cooling across the Metro through the morning commute. Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 60s by noon and Savannah is forecast to peak round 70° this afternoon with dry air and breezy winds.
The forecast remains full of sunshine through this afternoon.
Temperatures cool, quickly, this evening and should be in the upper 40s to around 50° in Savannah by the news at 11 p.m. We’ll wake up to upper 30s and 40s Wednesday morning. Dry air allows temperatures to recover into the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures may remain cooler along the beaches over the next few days. A warmer weather pattern is forecast to evolve this weekend and some 80° temperatures are possible Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
A cold front brings wetter weather and a cool-down next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Have a wonderful Tuesday,
Cutter
