U.S. Attorney for SC resigns from office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina Peter M. McCoy, Jr., says he will be handing in his resignation letter to the president.
McCoy says his resignation will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve our great nation and our beloved State of South Carolina as United States Attorney,” McCoy’s resignation letter to the President said. “Working daily with the dedicated public servants of this office to impartially enforce the rule of law, defend our Constitution, and make our communities safer is a privilege for which I will be forever grateful.”
McCoy’s office released a statement explaining McCoy began his service as U.S. Attorney on March 30, 2020, being first appointed Interim U.S. Attorney and then receiving unanimous confirmation by the Senate.
Before being sworn in as U.S. Attorney, the statement says he served as the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the South Carolina House of Representatives and as an attorney in private practice. Prior to his time in private practice, U.S. Attorney McCoy served for five years as a criminal prosecutor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The office says they collected more than $54 million for taxpayers in 2020 alone. Of this amount, $49,000,580.36 was collected in civil actions and $4,839,347.03 was collected in criminal actions. Working with partner agencies and divisions, the office also collected $2,544,402 in asset forfeiture actions.
“Pandemic or not, there was no safe harbor in South Carolina for those who violated federal law on my watch,” McCoy said. “This is because the men and women of this office across our criminal, civil, appellate, and administrative divisions, along with our law enforcement partners, worked tirelessly to pursue justice for the people of South Carolina.”
McCoy’s office highlighted his work fighting Coronavirus fraud, healthcare fraud, public corruption, human trafficking, and cracking down on guns, drugs and violence.
