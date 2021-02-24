Announcement expected Thursday on possible expansion of COVID vaccine eligibility in Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - An announcement about the possible expansion of who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia could be coming Thursday, according to the Office of the Governor.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the state’s Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, have publicly commented on expanding vaccine criteria to include school staff and other vulnerable Georgians.
Georgia’s current Phase 1A-Plus does not include teachers.
Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.