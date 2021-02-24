Beaufort Co. School District announces plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - After an interesting school year during the pandemic, he Beaufort County School District has decided seniors will be getting one classic event - a graduation.
Seniors at May River High School say they did not go into this year expecting much of anything at all. But they say a few big changes means they are going to get those big events that every high schooler looks forward to.
“Most of the time we get very into pep rallies. So, our school is really school spirit oriented,” student body President Sam Estrenadoiro said.
May River is known for giving students the classic high school experience.
“You know, spirit weeks, homecoming, the dances, football games.”
This year, seniors had resigned themselves to thinking they weren’t getting what they’d always dreamed of.
“We were making our expectations low, so we wouldn’t you know…” Something administrators were aware of.
“The class this year had to lower their expectations because they didn’t even know if they were going to be able to do this,” Principal Joseph Bornscheuer said.
But this week, things changed.
“We were shocked.”
The school district has announced there will be in person graduation events.
“We are extremely excited about the upcoming outdoor graduations.”
“We’re just really grateful that we are able to have, start conversations of what that would look like.”
Last year, May River held a drive-through graduation. This year is even more special. They say this grade already missed out on so many events, proms, football, pep rallies, this is the least they could do
“It’s absolutely a rite of passage that this class deserves.”
The students agree.
“It is really exciting because in person graduation is, you have the ceremonial aspect but then the emotional aspect.”
The school board unanimously approved the following schedule:
- Beaufort High School
- June 14 at 7 p.m. (Rain date: June 22 at 10 a.m.)
- May River High School
- June 15 at 7 p.m. (Rain date: June 22 at 7 p.m.)
- Whale Branch Early College High School
- June 16 at 7 p.m. (Rain date: June 21 at 7 p.m.)
- Hilton Head Island High School
- June 17 at 7 p.m. (Rain date: June 19 at 7 p.m.)
- Bluffton High School
- June 18 at 10 a.m. (Rain date: June 19 at 10 a.m.)
- Battery Creek High School
- June 18 at 7 p.m. (Rain date: June 21 at 10 a.m.)
June 23 has been reserved as an extra rain day for schools if needed.
