Chatham County Police respond to shots fired incident on Skidaway Island

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers from the Chatham County Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired around midnight Wednesday morning.
Police arrived on the 30 block of Tidewater Way and found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in the driveway of a home, but they were unable to speak with anyone inside the residence, according to a release.
A man carrying a gun then approached the officers outside the residence, and he ignored police commands to drop his weapon. The man pointed the gun at officers before going inside the home, according to police.
As police attempted to speak with the man, a woman arrived who identified herself as the man’s fiancée. The police department states she did not cooperate with the officers and became disorderly. Later, another family member arrived and assisted police in getting the man to leave the residence. Police were able to take him into custody without further incident.
Police found that a neighboring home had been hit with gunfire during the initial incident, and no injuries have been reported. A domestic dispute occurred at the address earlier Tuesday evening, according to the news release.
Chatham County Police arrested Wesley Iocovozzi, 30, and charged him with felony aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, felony criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, misdemeanor simple battery-family violence and misdemeanor reckless conduct. Police also arrested Ashley DeLoach, 27, and charged her with misdemeanor obstruction and misdemeanor simple battery-family violence.
