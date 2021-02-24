Coastal Heritage historic sites, museums set to reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Heritage Society closed all of its sites last year due to the pandemic, and for the first time since the closures, they are inviting guests back in March.
On Thursday, March 4, all CHS historic sites and museums will reopen to the public with the following new business hours.
- The Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah History Museum, and Old Fort Jackson will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Savannah Children’s Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Pin Point Heritage Museum will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Harper Fowlkes House will be open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a special opening on Thursday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admissions information and online ticket sales are available here.
For the safety of all staff and guests, all CHS sites will be observing social distancing protocols, implementing enhanced sanitizing procedures, and will require both staff and guests to wear masks.
