Community Champions: Making progress toward Savannah Exploratory Charter Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most days now, Roger Moss’s office is any coffee shop where he can set up a laptop and continue to plan his future work home.
“One of the biggest hurdles for new charter schools is property, and the first time we looked at this property, we fell in love,” Moss said.
And with it, the Savannah Exploratory Charter Academy has fallen into place on a six-acre parcel on the Southside owned by the Spiva Law Group where the K-5 school will open in August for the 2021-22 school year.
“It’s very, very exciting. This has been a long process. The board has been working on this for more than two years,” Dr. Chris Tuttle said.
“It’s real now. The state has approved this property and we’re ready.
“It’s like having a baby in some ways, waiting and each month goes by and something new happens, that kind of thing.”
A lot has happened this month. Last week, Savannah Exploratory launched an enrollment lottery and registration for it has already reached 20 percent of what will be the school’s limited attendance.
“Currently we have at least 70 students enrolled, and we check that number every day and we’re glad to see it growing.”
“We wanted smaller class size. So, students that come for instance kindergarten, that classes are only 18 kids in a class. For first grade, it’s 20 kids. At the most, it’s third and fourth grade and that’s only 22 kids in a class.”
The school that is chartered by the state and will be operated by its own board will offer project-based learning that can be personalized to each student.
“Through this, they’re more engaged, they’re more interested because the learning becomes real. There’s a purpose for it.”
“We wanted to provide a school where every child felt like they belonged, and every child could not only learn but thrive in an environment where they are getting that personalized attention.”
And the WTOC Community Champions planning Savannah’s newest school are closer than ever to seeing that plan come together.
“It’s a dream come true. I think as educators, obviously, we’re in this to really making a difference in kids’ lives. But to have the opportunity to do something like this from the ground up. We will have the opportunity to make it our own and make it the best for our kids.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.