Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 2-24-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues today through Thursday. We can expect lots of sunshine and above average temps. Another cold front moves into the area and stalls Thursday night. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low and temps will only cool slightly Friday. The front will move back north of the area Friday into the weekend. This will allow our temps to warm nicely and keep our rain chances low. Another cold front moves in for the beginning of next week. Most river levels will fall through out the week but remain in flood.
Today will be sunny, highs 68-75.
Tonight will be clear and cool, lows 45-51.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: SW winds at 5-10 kts becoming S, seas at 1-2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kts becoming SW, seas 2 ft. Thursday: W winds at 5 kts becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 ft.
