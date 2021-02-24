GBI investigating after inmate dies at Chatham County Jail

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died at the Chatham County Jail.
According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was found unresponsive in their cell from an apparent suicide attempt on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The sheriff’s office says officers, medical staff and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attempted lifesaving measures. The Chatham County Coroner’s Office pronounced the inmate dead at 3:40 p.m.
The Chatham County Coroner is conducting an autopsy. The GBI is conducting an investigation.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is unable to release any additional information at this time due to the notification of next of kin.
