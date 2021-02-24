Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue is looking for new recruits

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One local fire department is looking for applicants. They say it is part of their efforts to expand and grow into the future and into the needs of their community.
If you are looking to start a new career that option could be opening up on Hilton Head Island. The Fire Rescue team is building a massive pool of applicants that they can choose from for the next two years.
Applications are open for a department that provides support to 37,000 full-time residents and over two million annual visitors. With the starting salary of over $44,000 and full benefits, the department says they will make sure you are qualified to serve the people of Hilton Head even if you come in with no experience.
“Our minimum requirement to come on is basically 18 years of age, a high school diploma or GED, and the ability to pass this assessment to get in the pool. And you can come on with no experience whatsoever and we will send you to the state fire academy for eight weeks and then we will put you through EMT school within your first year,” said Deputy Chief Chris Blankenship.
The department is currently taking six new staff members but hope to be able to pull from a hiring pool of over 60 applicants. They want such a large group because they are hoping to grow with the city in the next few years. Applications are now available online. Exams to join the hiring pool will be starting in mid March and the new candidate pool will be announced in late April.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.