Islands High students grill out for service project as they return to hybrid learning

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Islands High School welcomed their students back this week for the first time since last semester.
Students, of course, are following the SCCPSS hybrid learning model.
For many of the students, they haven’t seen each other in quite some time. But today they had the chance to grill out for one of their last service projects of the month.
Because February is National Career Technical and Agricultural Education month, the Islands High School FBLA and FFA organizations are taking part in various community service projects. This cookout is one of the projects they’re doing to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Students and staff participating were asked to bring donations or purchase their lunch as a monetary donation. Organizers say the students will also be in a drawing for a prize from their Surf Shop store.
This is the first week back in the classroom, this semester, for the students and this project allowed them to have a sense of normalcy to their day.
“We have students that are normally in the A cohort, which this week was Monday and Tuesday, that have driven in. You know, a lot of them haven’t gotten to see their friends in a long time, so they came to make a donation, see their friends and give back,” Agriculture and Veterinary Science teacher Elizabeth Miegel said.
“We also wanted to do it with a purpose, so we wanted to collect canned goods, non-perishable items or even money to give to Second Harvest Food Bank,” Business Education teacher Brian Tansey said.
The career and technical student organizations will be doing a beach clean-up on Tybee in the beginning of March that’ll tie into this month’s array of service projects.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.