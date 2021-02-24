Man rescued after being stuck in the mud off I-95

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A person was rescued after being stuck in the mud off the shoulder of Interstate 95, according to Pooler Fire-Rescue.
According to Pooler Fire’s social media post, the man was walking along the interstate during the night before he fell in a hole and became stuck due to the suction of the mud. It wasn’t until approximately 7:15 a.m. Tuesday that a passerby noticed the man and called 911.
Crews arrived on scene to find the male knee deep in the mud and unable to move. Crews began to dig the man out while EMS started an IV and administered medication.
The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
