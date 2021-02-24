Top Teacher: Ashley Weiss

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This has been a tough year teaching during the pandemic, but this week’s WTOC Top Teacher says when she looks at the faces of her students it makes the world seem better.
Ashley Weiss was taken a back a little when we popped into her kindergarten classroom at Liberty County Elementary School.
“I teach Kindergarten, it is my absolute favorite. I love all kids but just watching them grow. They come in, they don’t know their letters, sometimes they don’t know colors and shapes, and when they leave me, they can write and read,” Weiss said.
Weiss has been teaching for a total of six years.
“I hope they know I love them. They mean a lot to me. I think of them as my own children. their little faces, their personalities, and you look at their faces, they have the ability to melt your heart,” she said.
Weiss says she wants her students to be ready, respectful, responsible, and safe.
“I hope that they learn they can do anything. A lot of them don’t believe in themselves And I want them to know that yes they can,” Weiss said. “They can do anything.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.