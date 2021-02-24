Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine, comfortable temperatures continue!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a chilly, mostly clear start to our Wednesday. Temperatures are chilly - in the low and mid-40s - around the Metro, but colder further inland. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s well west of I-95.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the upper 60s to near 70° by noon and Savannah is forecast to peak in the low to mid-70s this afternoon with dry-feeling air and a nice breeze. The forecast remains full of sunshine today. Evening temperatures, quickly, cool through the 60s and into the 50s after sunset. You may need a light jacket if you have outdoor evening plans.
Temperatures bottom-out in the upper 30s and 40s Thursday morning. More sunshine is forecast for Friday Eve with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. A weak cold front may spark a couple showers and bringing slightly cooler temperatures into our are Friday.
A much warmer weekend is in the forecast with afternoon temperatures near 80° both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. A stormier weather pattern sets-up next week ahead of a stronger cold front.
