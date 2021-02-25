Area players vying for GHSA dunk title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two area high school basketball players are hoping to show they are the best dunkers in the state.
Windsor Forest’s D’ante Bass and Long County’s Camryn Johnson are among the 15 participants in the Georgia High School Association Slam Dunk Contest.
The top eight vote getters will advance to next week’s semifinal round. Voting for the first round ends on February 25.
“It’s a blessing,” Bass says. “I actually just sent the dunk in, without any intention of it actually doing what it did.”
The top three vote getters in the semifinal round will advance to the finals, held at the state championships in Macon on Saturday, March 13.
Bass says his entry is “probably” his best in-game dunk this season, but says he has plenty more n his arsenal should he advance. Johnson says he’s got more to offer too.
“I didn’t want to do my best dunk,” he says smiling when discussing his 360-degree dunk up for the vote.
Both Johnson and Bass are hoping to be able to take home the title.
“It would mean a lot. Not too many kids from my area can do what I do,” Johnson says. “I’m extremely blessed to have made it this far.”
The GHSA is holding a three-point contest for girls basketball players. Three Statesboro Blue Devils- Kayley Finley, Kacie Ricketts, and Alexis Ward- are among the 29 semifinalists.
The semis will be held in two locations: Perry High School and Banks County High School. The top two girls from each semifinal site will advance to the finals to be held at the state championships on Friday, March 12 in Macon.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.