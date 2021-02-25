Bluffton Fire District responds to fully engulfed garage in Westbury Park Subdivision

Bluffton Fire District responds to fully engulfed garage in Westbury Park Subdivision
The Bluffton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a structure fire in the Westbury Park Subdivision on Wednesday around 4 p.m. (Source: Iron_Hook_Photo)
By WTOC Staff | February 24, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 7:42 PM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a structure fire in the Westbury Park Subdivision on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found a detached garage heavily involved in fire. Crews quickly got the fire under control.

The Buffton Fire District Fire Marshall’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.