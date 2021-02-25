Crews to begin work replacing Bulloch Co. bridge

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A traffic alert for those who drive through Bulloch County. A busy backroad closes Monday as crews prepare to replace a 65-year-old bridge.
If you travel Arcola Road between Highway 46 and Mud Road, you’ll see big changes come Monday. That’s when the road closes and the bridge starts coming down to make way for a new one.
The bridge over Upper Black Creek dates to 1956, with wooden pylons underneath and barely room for two lanes.
Bulloch County engineer Brad Deal says the state DOT noticed developing issues in its 2018 inspection and put it on a replacement list. He says more water flows through the creek now and that could cause problems over time. Georgia DOT secured the funding from Washington.
“It uses federal funds, so it helps out local governments because they have a lot more resources at the state and federal level than local governments do,” county engineer Brad Deal said.
The bridge already has signs for weight limit restrictions. Deal says it was built at a time when county roads saw lighter traffic - in numbers and weight.
He says they hope to have the bridge finished and the road reopened in September.
