Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 2-25-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to influence our weather this afternoon. We can expect lots of sunshine and above average temps. A cold front moves into the area and stalls tonight. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low and temps will only cool slightly Friday. The front will move back north of the area Saturday and Sunday. This will allow our temps to warm nicely and keep our rain chances low. Another cold front moves Monday night and will stall to our south Tuesday through Thursday. This will bring cooler temps and keep a chance for showers everyday. River levels remain high but will continue to fall through out the week.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 70-79.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 51-56.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs 68-72.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: SW winds at 5 kts becoming S late, seas at 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kts becoming SE after midnight, seas 2 ft. Friday: E winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft.
