Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 2-25-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to influence our weather this afternoon. We can expect lots of sunshine and above average temps. A cold front moves into the area and stalls tonight. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low and temps will only cool slightly Friday. The front will move back north of the area Saturday and Sunday. This will allow our temps to warm nicely and keep our rain chances low. Another cold front moves Monday night and will stall to our south Tuesday through Thursday. This will bring cooler temps and keep a chance for showers everyday. River levels remain high but will continue to fall through out the week.