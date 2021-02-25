Exploring Our Parks: Reconstruction Era National Historical Park

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - With a quick trip to the Lowcountry, you can walk the same grounds where events that changed our nation took place.
The Reconstruction Era National Historical Park links together locations across Beaufort County to tell the story of Reconstruction.
“In 1861 Union forces came into this area, they occupied what is now Beaufort County, South Carolina, and all of the elements of reconstruction that you hear about happening, started happening here first,” Park Superintendent Scott Teodorski said. “You had thousands of folks that went from being enslaved to overnight getting their first taste of freedom.”
Brian Byers traveled to these historic sites in the latest edition of Exploring Our Parks.
The Reconstruction Era National Historical Park is made up of four sites:
