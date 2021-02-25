Health leaders address vaccine hesitancy

“We’re going to be doing more focus groups and more need assessments to learn locally what is really important to our community because we don’t want to just go out and do something because we think it’s the best idea because as we all know that’s not the right thing to do, so I know that a lot of the folks in the community are depending on us and these resources to help do that coordination,” said Pau;a Kreissler, Executive Director of Healthy Savannah.