High school basketball scores for Wednesday, Feb. 24

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first round of the GHSA state basketball championship is in the books. Here are high school basketball playoff scores for Wednesday, February 24:
GHSA Boys Class AAAAAA
- Effingham County (64) Evans (67)/Final
GHSA Boys Class AAAAA
- Coffee (46) Dutchtown (63)/Final
GHSA Boys Class AAAA
- Jenkins (47) Hardaway (48)/Final
- New Hampstead (81) LaGrange (43)/Final
GHSA Boys Class AAA
- Tattnall County (55) Cross Creek (92)/Final
- Groves (50) Americus-Sumter (55)/Final
- Pierce County (55) Thomson (78)/Final
- Johnson (67) Crisp County (55)/Final
GHSA Boys Class AA
- Woodville-Tompkins (66) Northeast (56)/Final
- Swainsboro (65) Bleckley County (36)/Final
- Jeff Davis (33) Washington County (62)/Final
- Toombs County (64) Jasper/Monticello (43)/Final
GHSA Boys Class A Public
- ECI(49) Irwin County (82)/Final
- Portal (61) Clinch County (37)/Final
GHSA Boys Class A Private
- Calvary Day (51) Greenforest (76)/Final
GHSA Girls Class AAAAAA
- Richmond Hill (36) Grovetown (54)/Final
GHSA Girls Class AAAA
- New Hampstead (38) Troup County (80)/Final
GHSA Girls Class AAA
- Johnson (79) Pike County (46)/Final
- Southeast Bulloch (24) Americus Sumter (48)/Final
GHSA Girls Class A Public
- Claxton (55) Brooks County (56)/Final
GHSA Girls Class A Private
- Country Day (bye)
- St. Vincent’s Academy (35) Greenforest Christian (85)/Final
- Calvary Day (87) Landmark Christian (53)/Final
GISA teams are moving on to the Elite Eight in their brackets.
GISA Boys AA
- Memorial Day (71) Briarwood (45)/Final
- Robert Toombs (74) Edmund Burke (53)/Final
GISA Boys AAA
- Bulloch Academy (56) Bethlehem Christian (53)/Final
- St. Andrew’s (52) Valwood (43)/Final
