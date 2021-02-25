High school basketball scores for Wednesday, Feb. 24

The first round of the GHSA state basketball championship is in the books.

By Lyndsey Gough | February 25, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 12:13 AM

Here are high school basketball playoff scores for Wednesday, February 24:

GHSA Boys Class AAAAAA

  • Effingham County (64) Evans (67)/Final

GHSA Boys Class AAAAA

  • Coffee (46) Dutchtown (63)/Final

GHSA Boys Class AAAA

  • Jenkins (47) Hardaway (48)/Final
  • New Hampstead (81) LaGrange (43)/Final

GHSA Boys Class AAA

  • Tattnall County (55) Cross Creek (92)/Final
  • Groves (50) Americus-Sumter (55)/Final
  • Pierce County (55) Thomson (78)/Final
  • Johnson (67) Crisp County (55)/Final

GHSA Boys Class AA

  • Woodville-Tompkins (66) Northeast (56)/Final
  • Swainsboro (65) Bleckley County (36)/Final
  • Jeff Davis (33) Washington County (62)/Final
  • Toombs County (64) Jasper/Monticello (43)/Final

GHSA Boys Class A Public

  • ECI(49) Irwin County (82)/Final
  • Portal (61) Clinch County (37)/Final

GHSA Boys Class A Private

  • Calvary Day (51) Greenforest (76)/Final

GHSA Girls Class AAAAAA

  • Richmond Hill (36) Grovetown (54)/Final

GHSA Girls Class AAAA

  • New Hampstead (38) Troup County (80)/Final

GHSA Girls Class AAA

  • Johnson (79) Pike County (46)/Final
  • Southeast Bulloch (24) Americus Sumter (48)/Final

GHSA Girls Class A Public

  • Claxton (55) Brooks County (56)/Final

GHSA Girls Class A Private

  • Country Day (bye)
  • St. Vincent’s Academy (35) Greenforest Christian (85)/Final
  • Calvary Day (87) Landmark Christian (53)/Final

GISA teams are moving on to the Elite Eight in their brackets.

GISA Boys AA

  • Memorial Day (71) Briarwood (45)/Final
  • Robert Toombs (74) Edmund Burke (53)/Final

GISA Boys AAA

  • Bulloch Academy (56) Bethlehem Christian (53)/Final
  • St. Andrew’s (52) Valwood (43)/Final

