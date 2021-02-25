Jasper Port project’s impact on Hardeeville expansion plan

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Port Authority has given up their ownership of the Jasper Ocean Terminal to Jasper County.
Now, the county hopes to get a move on development faster than previously expected. And local officials are hoping that means something else will develop quickly, as well.
“This entire region, not just the city of Hardeeville, will benefit from not only the increased amount of jobs, but the quality of the jobs and the level of the pay of those jobs,” Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams said.
Lowcountry towns are looking forward to the economic development that will come with port system.
“It sends to the private capital markets, the industry, it says that Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton, Hampton County – open for growth,” South Carolina State Sen. Tom Davis said.
Local officials say this kind of development could change the face of what kind of work is needed in the Lowcountry.
“It’s all about bringing jobs to an area that has traditionally lived off of the service industry and the tourist areas.”
They hope higher paying jobs will attract and keep more people in the area.
“You know, individuals staying in the area of good paying jobs are available here. They don’t have to go elsewhere, so I mean I think it really means in a tremendous amount for a region.”
They also believe developments of the ports will have a direct impact on outside forces of the area.
“And then you talk about healthcare outcomes education output, quality of life, I mean… private capital, higher paying jobs, that economic tide is going to raise all boats in those other areas.”
The port itself is a $5 billion project. Jasper County Council expects it could be funded by the Georgia Ports Authority, private funding, and county resources.
Officials say they don’t know what the timeline will be on the port development just yet, but they say this is a step in the right direction.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.