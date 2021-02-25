Rincon church helping those in need with food drive

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A Church in Rincon giving back to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Resurrection Faith Ministries held a food drive Thursday. They expected to give away over a thousand food boxes.
The Apostle of the church spoke about how the church is trying to help the community during these tough times.
“A lot of people are unemployed right now and the last thing they really need to worry about is to eat. So, we’re doing everything we can to assist Rincon and surrounding counties,” Veronica Skipper said.
The food drive will go on until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is located on Old Augusta Road South.
