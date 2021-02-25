School staff in Ga. eligible for COVID vaccine in early March

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Teachers and school staff in Georgia, along with a group of “medically fragile” residents, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in early March.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement on Thursday from the State Capitol.
Pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff (includes public and private schools), adults with intellectual and development disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions have been added to the list of those eligible to get the COVID vaccine in Georgia.
This expanded phase of COVID vaccine distribution will begin on March 8.
The president of the Savannah Federation of Teachers, which has more than 500 members, said all teachers being eligible for the vaccine is a game changer.
In Chatham County, nurses with the school district have been working alongside other health care professionals to administer vaccines, in part to prepare for the time when teachers were added to the list. And for teachers who fell under the previous eligibility category, they have been getting the vaccine.
But for those in schools who are eligible in early March, who weren’t previously eligible, the Savannah Federation of Teachers president said having access to the vaccine will likely put some minds at ease.
“This is huge, I must say, for the peace of mind of teachers and classified workers who are already in those buildings. Knowing that they have a safety belt of something extra besides the mask and following the proper protocols that they put in place, following the CDC guidelines. But this is an extra, extra safety belt for them to know that hey, I’m safe,” President Theresa Watson said.
A statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on vaccine priority for teachers and school staff:
“I am thrilled that, now that vaccine supply has increased, Georgia is expanding vaccine eligibility, meaning Georgia teachers and school staff are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 8. This is an important step in ensuring all Georgia students have access to in-person instruction and ensuring the safety of students, staff, and families. It has been an incredibly challenging year for educators and families alike, but I believe we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. As an educator, I am grateful for the hard work of the scientists who created and tested this vaccine. I appreciate Governor Kemp including teachers in the priority phases of vaccine administration and expanding eligibility as soon as healthcare workers, first responders, and seniors had the opportunity to be vaccinated.”
