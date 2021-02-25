School staff in Ga. eligible for COVID vaccine in early March

“I am thrilled that, now that vaccine supply has increased, Georgia is expanding vaccine eligibility, meaning Georgia teachers and school staff are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 8. This is an important step in ensuring all Georgia students have access to in-person instruction and ensuring the safety of students, staff, and families. It has been an incredibly challenging year for educators and families alike, but I believe we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. As an educator, I am grateful for the hard work of the scientists who created and tested this vaccine. I appreciate Governor Kemp including teachers in the priority phases of vaccine administration and expanding eligibility as soon as healthcare workers, first responders, and seniors had the opportunity to be vaccinated.”