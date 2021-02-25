SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big day at Savannah State University as the Southern Regional Press Institute celebrates 70 years of educating future journalists.
The conference kicked off Thursday with remarks from Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson. This year, it’s a virtual event because of COVID-19.
The institute gives high school and college students from all around the southeast, who are interested in working in the media, a chance to learn more about the industry and ask questions from professionals in every aspect of the industry.
