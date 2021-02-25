Thursday: Warmer weather lingers, under a few more clouds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a chilly, mostly clear start to our Wednesday. Temperatures are coldest - in the low and mid-40s - inland from the Metro. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 40s east of I-95.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-70s in Savannah by noon and Savannah is forecast to peak in the upper 70s this afternoon with just a bit more humidity than the past few days. A few more clouds are also in the forecast.
Some patchy fog may develop as temperatures cool through the 60s and into the 50s this evening. Fog may linger through the Friday morning commute, along with more clouds and an isolated chance of rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Friday with a cold front in the area.
The front shifts back north this weekend as temperature soar to near 80° Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Dense fog is possible in the mornings and more clouds are forecast to linger through the weekend; generally a warm and bit gloomier weekend ahead.
A greater shot at rain arrives early next week as a stronger cold front approaches our area.
Happy “Friday Eve”,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.