Wayne Co. rallies around O’Berry family as 4-year-old fights cancer

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A 4-year old Jesup girl is fighting for her life at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.
Kenslee O’Berry has been hospitalized for more than a month with an aggressive, rare form of cancer. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her parents are the only ones able to see her and have stayed by her side since January.
O’Berry, just your normal 4-year-old girl. She loves to dance, play outside and act a little silly. Memories of this energetic girl are now hard to think about.
“She went from being just a happy, healthy 4-year-old girl to being very sick dramatically, quickly,” family friend Jana Myers said.
O’Berry was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection in December after her parents took her to Wayne Memorial Hospital because she couldn’t turn her head. Things started to get worse in the span of a month.
“She started complaining about her legs hurting, her back hurting,” grandmother Rose Hutchinson said.
The family went back to Wayne Memorial, which then transferred her to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. Where O’Berry was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma.
“When she got diagnosed, they found out she had cancer everywhere except her brain.”
O’Berry is now off her sedation medicine and will soon start her second round of chemotherapy.
Family and friends say she’s a fighter.
“The little smiles that they get, that’s the hope. That’s what brings this family strength, along with community support.”
Wayne County is rallying behind the family, sporting “KENSLEE STRONG” bracelets and keychains.
“People who don’t know this family, as soon as they hear the story, they are opening their hearts and helping in any way they can,” family friend Jodi Martin said.
If there’s one thing the family is asking the community to do, it’s “Please don’t stop praying.”
“Pray for her.”
A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family. You can also view the “Kenslee Strong” Facebook page.
There will also be a fundraiser soon to help raise money for the family. The fundraiser will be held on March 6 at Cracker Williams in front of the park in Jesup from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be car decals, phone decals, baked goods, raffles and more. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the family.
