Construction to begin soon on Stateboro’s Blue Mile Project

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After years of planning, construction on Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project begins in the next 60 to 90 days.
The Blue Mile Project will bring nearly $4 million in revitalization to this one mile stretch. Parts of the funding came from a national contest for community improvements. The rest came from a Georgia Department of Transportation grant.
The plan calls for drainage work along South Main in places that are prone to flood in heavy rains. In addition, they’ll widen sidewalks and adjust some utilities to make it more inviting for people to walk from downtown Statesboro to the main university gate.
The plan also incorporates another upcoming project.
“The bus transit system that will be coming online later this year, it will have bus stops along the way. There’s be bus shelters,” said John Washington, with Engineering and Public Works.
The plan also calls for relocating business signs to make room for the improvements. Washington says the work could begin in early summer.
They anticipate having this all finished Fall 2022.
