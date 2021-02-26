Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front remains over the area today. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low. Temps will be cooler north of the front and much warmer south of the front. The front will move back north of the area Saturday and Sunday. This will allow all our temps to warm nicely and keep our rain chances low. Another cold front moves Monday night and will stall near the area Tuesday through Thursday. This will bring cooler temps and keep a chance for showers everyday. River levels remain high but will continue to fall into the weekend.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 60-79.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 54-56.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: SE winds at 5-10 kts, seas at 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Saturday: S winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
