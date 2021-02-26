Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front remains over the area today. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low. Temps will be cooler north of the front and much warmer south of the front. The front will move back north of the area Saturday and Sunday. This will allow all our temps to warm nicely and keep our rain chances low. Another cold front moves Monday night and will stall near the area Tuesday through Thursday. This will bring cooler temps and keep a chance for showers everyday. River levels remain high but will continue to fall into the weekend.