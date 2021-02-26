Friday: Heading into the warmest weekend in months!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s inland and 50s elsewhere (low to mid-50s in Savannah); warmer than yesterday morning.
Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the low and mid-70s by noon. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid to upper 70s away from the beach this afternoon. Some communities, particularly south of the Altamaha River, will top-out between 80° and 83°. There is only a very slight chance of rain. Whatever rain develops will be very, very isolated.
Get ready for the warmest weekend in months! A warmer weather pattern delivers widespread afternoons 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Mornings will be mild as well, with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.
Some dense inland fog and sea fog are possible this weekend; in particular nights and mornings. Though, sea fog may lingers along islands and beaches into the day.
A stronger cold front approaches the region next week. But, there is some questions as to whether the front makes it through or not. It may slowly meander around the region for a few days, bringing with it rounds of rain, Well keep you updated.
Have a wonderful weekend,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.