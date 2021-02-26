Hilton Head Regional rescheduling vaccine appointments after supply shortage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Over the last few weeks, hundreds of vaccination appointments have been canceled at Hilton Head Regional.
Now, after receiving several different reasons, members of the community are asking why.
“They canceled it. This here is telling us to click here to reschedule.”
Deborah Karambelas has spent the last few weeks trying to set up an appointment for her 73-year-old sister to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It was quite lengthy time to get the first appointment. So, it was quite disappointing to see the cancellation came in and there’s very little information as to what’s going on,” Karambelas said.
Earlier this week she got a notification her sister’s vaccination appointment had been canceled due to staffing shortages.
“The letter we received stating that it was staffing issues is incorrect. That it’s actually missing vaccine.”
Hilton Head Regional confirmed staffing’s not the issue.
“The reason we had to cancel appointments is due to supply. We just did not have the vaccine we need. Unfortunately, many individuals received an email from the CDC erroneously stating that it was staffing related, this is not the case,” HHI Regional CEO Jeremy Clarke said.
The hospital says they don’t know why there is a shortage, they just did not get what they ordered for this week.
“I know that DHEC is doing their best to distribute it equitably across the state, and this week we got less than we ordered.”
Now, many families like the Karambelas are trying to figure out how to reschedule.
“It does not give you any instructions on what to do at this point so that if you want to you know, it doesn’t give you instructions on who to call or what to do.”
The hospital says they will contact the affected people, directly.
“For the individuals whose appointments were canceled, I will tell you that we will be contacting them directly to reschedule and they will be prioritized in front of other people in the future.”
