Hinesville’s first Black police chief sworn in Friday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville’s first Black police chief was sworn into office Friday morning.
Chief Lloyd Slater was appointed last month, after previous police chief Bill Kirkendall announced his retirement in December.
Chief Slater isn’t new to the Hinesville area, and certainly not the Hinesville Police Department. Slater joined the department in 1986 as a patrolman, and since then has risen through the ranks.
When addressing today’s guests, he said he’s seen a lot of change within the community and the police department, which means progress is happening.
Chief Slater is hoping to continue that. One of the first things he is working on is creating a citizen’s review board so that the community can get more involved with the department; but also learn what the community expects from its officers.
Chief Slater says it’s an honor to serve a community he has so much pride in.
“When you have a chief of police, there’s three things that you must have. You must have character. You must have an individual that must have commitment and one with a vision towards the future. Hopefully I have all three, and apparently the city council feels I have all three,” Chief Slater said.
One of Chief Slater’s promises includes keeping everyone informed about what’s happening at the police department. He says it’s another way to continue to build that trust with the community.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.