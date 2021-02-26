Honoring the work of the American Red Cross after 140 years of service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Red Cross is celebrating 140 years of service this year.
Savannah City Council recognized the milestone by announcing a proclamation for the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross.
County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis read aloud a proclamation, also recognizing the American Red Cross as a leader in humanitarian efforts in Chatham County, and naming March American Red Cross month.
“It’s wonderful to have the support and the recognition for 140 years of service. And it’s a wonderful way for local governments to recognize our volunteers, our blood donors, our financial supporters and our partners,” American Red Cross – Southeast Georgia Chapter Executive Director Maria Center said.
Despite the pandemic, in 2020 the Southeast Georgia Chapter responded to 269 disasters, mostly house fires, assisted more than a thousand people and collected close to 19,000 gallons of blood donations. That’s all in addition to providing casework services for military members, veterans, and their families.
But the executive director of the local American Red Cross Chapter says the past year has been challenging for volunteers, who have had to adapt and provide services virtually in some cases.
“I think it is challenging for some of our volunteers who are used to going on scene, and hugging people, and providing that emotional support. So, doing it virtually doesn’t feel the same to them. But of course, they continue to carry out the volunteer work that they do with great compassion and care for our clients,” Center said.
Volunteers from our region were able to go assist in hurricane-impacted areas last year and right now, there’s an American Red Cross volunteer helping folks in Texas.
