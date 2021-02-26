Armed suspect taken into custody near Meldrim Rd, Hwy 80 in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE - The search for an armed person is over along Highway 80 near Meldrim Road.
Officials tell us the person is in police custody. No other details have been released at this time.
We will provide more details as we get them.
Law enforcement officers are currently pursuing an armed suspect near the intersection of Meldrim Road and Highway 80.
Officers from the Georgia State Patrol, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Public Safety are all on scene.
We do not have any more information about the situation at this time, but law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area.
