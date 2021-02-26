Liberty Co. School District preparing to help staff get COVID vaccine

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia schools are preparing for staff vaccinations after Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday that the state will be expanding eligibility.
Pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff (includes public and private schools), adults with intellectual and development disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions have been added to the list of those eligible to get the COVID vaccine in Georgia.
This expanded phase of COVID vaccine distribution will begin on March 8.
At Liberty County Schools, around 200 employees have already been vaccinated based on previous eligibility. Now the district is working with the local health department to get the rest of its staff vaccinated.
Interactions with students and other staff. It’s part of the job for Liberty County school employees.
“We don’t have a choice. We have to interact with the public every day. We have students that don’t have a choice. They have to come to school every day,” Bradwell Institute teacher Dr. Lindsey Guyett said.
And having the option to get the COVID-19 vaccine is something Dr. Guyette is looking forward to.
“To me, taking the vaccine is just like wiping down my shopping cart with a Clorox wipe. It’s just one more thing that I can say I’ve done to try to protect myself, my loved ones and my students.”
Liberty County’s superintendent said out of 1,600 school employees, 480 are interested in getting vaccinated.
The district is working with the health department to schedule a vaccination day on a Saturday - after March 8 - for those wanting the vaccine.
“Our teachers have been through enough. Anything that we can do to make it easier for them, we certainly think we should do that,” Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry said.
Though it won’t be required, Dr. Perry is encouraging all staff to get vaccinated.
“I want our teachers to have the security, but I also want to help us eliminate this virus,” he said.
Dr. Perry says if a staff member isn’t able to make that Saturday or if they decide later one, they’d like to get vaccinated, the district will make sure to accommodate that employee.
