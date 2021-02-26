One injured in early morning shooting on W 37th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Savannah overnight.
According to the Savannah Police Department, one person was shot in the 200 block of West 37th Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. The adult male victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
Several roads in the area are still blocked off as police investigate.
Anyone with information should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.