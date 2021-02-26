Savannah Police investigate after man grazed by bullet on E 66th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting incident on East 66th Street.
According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was grazed by a bullet just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
