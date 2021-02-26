Savannah Police promote sixteen officers in ceremony Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police celebrated the promotion of 16 officers at a ceremony Friday afternoon. WTOC spoke with several making a new rank to see what the promotion meant to them.
“It’s really difficult to put into words all the good people that I’ve worked with, all the good people that I have worked with over the years, and all of the people in the community that I’ve interacted with. It’s just a tremendous honor to be in this position,” said new Captain Clarence Few.
Newly promoted Lieutenant Nicole Kohles said, “It means a lot. It’s really rewarding. I wouldn’t be here today if I wasn’t trying to push some other people to go through promotions. And so to see them here as well as me, it’s amazing.”
“Going to sergeant, it’s not just about you and the next call and taking care of the people right next to you. It’s watching out for a whole team of individuals and making sure they’re doing the job right, making sure they’re serving the public the right way and to make sure that we’re achieving our mission every day,” said William Barnett, promoted to the rank of sergeant.
