Savannah woman wanted for fraud, forgery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A warrant has been taken out against a Savannah woman for Fraud and Forgery.
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announced Friday that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 49-year-old Helen S. Coco for one count of Insurance Fraud and one count of Forgery in the 1st Degree.
Investigators with the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office worked together and discovered that Coco filed a claim against the Westin Hotel in Atlanta stating her hotel room was infested with bed bugs. She claimed she received bites due to the infestation.
Investigators say Coco returned home to Savannah, had a bug service treat her residence, and submitted the receipt to Marriott for reimbursement.
“The receipt submitted was for $775.00, but the owner of the company that provided the service stated the actual cost was only $75. Ms. Coco is accused of altering this document to defraud the insurance company for more money,” said Commissioner King. “Selfish actions like this lead to higher premiums for all Georgians.”
If you have any information on Coco’s whereabouts, please contact the authorities.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.