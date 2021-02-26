Unexpected artifacts found while dredging Savannah harbor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says unexpected artifacts were found while dredging along the Savannah River.
According to a news release from the Corps, the historical artifacts do not appear to be related to the CSS Georgia. The Army Corps did not provide a description of what was found.
All dredging in the area was suspended to adhere to federal and maritime laws. The Army Corps of Engineers says the work suspension in the discovery area will give scientists and other officials time to evaluate the find.
Other agencies have been contacted that may have insight on the artifacts.
More information could be made available to the public as the investigation progresses.
The Army Corps says dredging and deepening the Savannah harbor continues as scheduled.
