Volunteers help plant 20 trees at Memorial Park in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Arbor Day was one week ago, but Friday the City of Pooler celebrated with the addition of more than a dozen trees to a local park.
“On this beautiful day in Pooler we’re thankful for the sunshine and warm air,” said Pooler Councilwoman Karen Williams.
A great day to do something great.
“Memorial Park is a work in progress and it’s a beautiful canvas to work from,” said Pooler Councilman Aaron Higgins.
Adding to that canvas, some happy little trees, thanks to the Savannah Tree Foundation.
“Each year for Georgia Arbor Day we commit to planting at least one tree in every municipality,” said Savannah Tree Foundation Field Manager Jake Henry.
But this time around they went a little bigger.
“Usually it’s two trees, but this year he called, ‘would you like 20 trees?’ and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course, we want 20 trees in Pooler!’” said Councilwoman Williams.
Of course, to plant a lot of trees, meant getting a lot of help.
“The volunteers are struggling to get these trees out of the root bound and get them into the ground,” laughed the Councilwoman.
No easy task, but one that this group was up for.
“We had a fantastic turnout today. Sometimes it takes us three hours to plant trees, today it took us a half hour. It was wonderful!” Said Henry.
While a majority of the volunteers were from larger groups, like Target, the United Way and Gulf Stream, it was a small family of four that may have stood out the most.
“Before the pandemic we did whatever kind of projects we could find to help the community,” said Dorothy Hockenberry.
The Hockenberry family getting their hands dirty to clean up a place they love.
“This helps everyone, helps the kids, helps the community, helps the environment,” Dorothy said.
Planting firm roots in their community, and so it would seem, within themselves.
“This is great! I mean, we’re all helping each other and there’s just no place I’d rather be than with my family,” said Dorothy.
The trees planted at the park were river birch and cyprus.
Coming up next month Pooler will be holding their second annual Tree for Free giveaway.
That will be held March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pooler Recreation Department.
They will be giving away 350 trees to Pooler residents completely for free.
