Chatham Co. Animal Services waiving adoption fees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a furry friend, now may be the time to get one!
Chatham County Animal Services says they’re waiving adoption fees for the rest of the month and that could extend to next month as well.
Chatham County Animals Services says they’ve taken in a lot of dogs over the last few weeks. Now, they are completely full and need people to come and adopt.
The director of Animal Services says adoptions have slowed down compared to the beginning of the pandemic.
They also now require appointments for visitors. It’s helped prevent surrenders, giving some animals a second chance with their owner.
“We’re able to spend the time talking to them on the phone and really find out what’s the situation versus just, “OK, yeah bring the dog here and drop them off.’ Because we’ve been all the catch-all and we do everything here almost, people show up with animals and we take them in. But now were able to take more time with these people and have a conversation and get to the nuts and bolts as to why they’re doing what they’re doing and were able to help people bit more,” Dr. Jake Harper said.
You can make an appointment by calling Animal Services at (912) 652-6575 or check them out on their Facebook page.
