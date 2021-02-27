GSP investigates fatal crash in Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a car accident In Long County Friday night.
It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Highway 84 near Barrett Cemetery Road.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, an SUV was attempting to make a U-turn when the driver pulled into the path of a sedan.
Life Star was dispatched to transport the male driver of the sedan to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah but shortly left without him. The driver was later transported by ambulance to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team has been called in to assist in the investigation.
