One year later: Eastern Wharf Project nearing completion after massive fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marks one year since a massive fire broke out at the Eastern Wharf site.
You may remember, it took first responders several days to put out the flames. Much progress has been made since then. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the resiliency those involved with the project speaks to what the city of Savannah represents.
The work had to begin again from the ground up.
Over the course of a year, the project is nearing completion and developers are looking to have families in homes by May.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says once complete, the site will not only add to Savannah’s riverfront but also boost the city’s economy.
”It’s opportunities for people to live but then it’s also a commercial space as we look to attract companies and businesses and Savannah”, said Mayor Johnson. “It’s always very attractive for businesses to be located along or nearby water and we know that’s a selling point so we’re hoping that also attracts business here which means jobs for our community.”
Mayor Johnson also says the plans for Eastern Wharf began while he was a district alderman.
He says he’ll be happy to see it completed as mayor.
